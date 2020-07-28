The following is the Brown County Sheriff' report:
* On July 15, Robert Lahori, 55, Chicago was arrested on a charge of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
* On July 16, based on a traffic stop, Cassidy Kramer, 19, Harlan, Iowa was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On July 19, at approximately 1:50 a.m., a Brown County deputy initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on US 75 HWY near K-20. Since the driver could not provide proof of insurance and was Suspended, the officer explained to the driver that he was going to issue a citation and offered a ride to the truck stop. When he mentioned the tow truck was only a few minutes out, the driver sped away, heading south in to Jackson County. A chase ensued with Jackson County deputies responding. Spike strips were deployed by Jackson County deputies resulting in 3 of the 4 tires being deflated.
Arrested on Brown County charges of Felony Obstruction, Drive While License Canceled, Suspended or Revoked, Reckless Driving, No Proof of Insurance, Speeding and No Seat Belt was Wendy Scott 36 Omaha, Nebraska.
Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reports that his agency is forwarding charges to the Jackson County Attorney on the driver, Wendy Scott, for aggravated battery for allegedly ramming a Jackson County Sheriff’s vehicle head on.
