The following is the Brown County Sheriff report:
* On Jan. 16, based on a traffic stop, Latisha Campbell, 29, Robinson was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. DeRon Steward, 34, Hiawatha was also arrested on charges of Felony Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On Jan. 21, based on a traffic stop, Parker Williams, 19, St Louis, Mo., was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On Jan. 23, based on a traffic stop, Devin Reber, 34, Cleveland, Mo., was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked and Obstruction.
* On Jan. 31, based on a search warrant, Haydon Barnes, 18, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of marijuana, Possession of Stimulant and Possession of Drug paraphernalia.
* On Feb. 1, Lori Wabdum, 55, Netawaka was arrested for Violating the Offender Registry Act.
* On Feb. 5, based on a traffic stop Keilen Fantroy, 29, Omaha, Neb. was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
