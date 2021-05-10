The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
On May 8, based on a traffic stop, Shirley Woods, 45, Morrill was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
On May 6, deputies investigated a 911 hang up in the city of Fairview. Upon investigation, James Tibbetts, 48, Fairview was arrested on a charge of Domestic Battery.
On May 3, based on a traffic stop, David Rayehich, 54, St. Joseph, Mo., was arrested on a charge of DUI.
On May 3, based on a traffic stop, Latisha Campbell, 30, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Expired registration.
On April 29, Bryan Koch, 44, Horton was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct.
On April 29, based on a traffic stop, Chase White, 32, Mobile, Alabama was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
