The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On June 28, at approximately 10 p.m., a Brown County deputy was contacted by a Hiawatha resident about a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood. Upon further investigation, the deputy located the vehicle and after interdiction, arrested Becky Rhyne, 50, Hiawatha on Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. PD assisted
* On June 28, at approximately 1:40 a.m., while on routine patrol, a Brown County Deputy noticed a vehicle stopped in the middle of an intersection near K-20 and Raccoon. Upon investigation, Leonard Cashman was arrested on charges of DUI, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Transport Open Container, No registration and No Proof Insurance.
