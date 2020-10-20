The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On Oct. 19, Brown County deputies received a report from Kansas Highway Patrol of a stolen vehicle from Missouri possibly in our county. At approximately 9:20 p.m, deputies located a vehicle matching the description near US 36 HWY and Plumtree. When the deputy made initial contact with the driver, he fled on foot. A short foot chase took place and another deputy arrived on scene and the suspect then complied with commands to be placed under arrest. Arrested on charges of Felony Theft and Felony Obstruction was Travis Moten, 21, Jonesboro, Ark.
* On Oct. 17, based on a traffic stop, Merle Jesseppe, 59, Netawaka was arrested on charges of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked and No Proof of Insurance.
* On Oct. 14, a Brown County Deputy observe a vehicle excessively speeding in Hiawatha. As he turned around and activated his emergency lights, the vehicle ended up leaving the roadway near the intersection of US 36 HWY and Oregon Street, and appeared to have rolled over. After investigation, Dalton Armstrong, 21, Atchison was arrested on charges of DUI, Reckless Driving, Illegal Registration and Furnishing Alcohol to Minors. The case is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs office.
