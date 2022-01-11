The following are the Brown County Sheriff reports:
* On Jan. 19, Bryan Fix, 50, White Cloud was arrested on charges of Failure to Comply With Citation and Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
* On Jan. 8, based on a traffic stop, Zackary Goodman, 37, St Joseph, Mo., was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Proof of Insurance.
* On Jan. 7, based on a traffic stop, Robert Olp, 37, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Operate Motor Vehicle Without Proper License, Illegal registration and No Proof of Insurance.
* On Jan. 7, Bryan Fix, 50, White Cloud was arrested on a charge of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
* On Jan. 3, based on a traffic stop, Nicole Ananzeh, 29, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On Jan. 3, based on a traffic stop, Alberto Hernandez-Reyes was arrested on charges of No Drivers License, Criminal Carrying of Weapons, Expired tag, No Proof of Insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.