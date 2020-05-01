The Brown County Commission met in a special session Friday morning and took steps in reopening the county in accordance with the governor's 4-phase plan she released Thursday night.
According to the governor's plan, Phase 1 will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday through May 18 and will allow the reopening of some non-essential businesses in accordance with social distancing guidelines of keeping individuals 6 feet apart. Mass gatherings are still restricted, as are sports gatherings, graduations and more. In addition, due to the close in-person contact, salons won't be allowed to open until Phase 2, which begins March 18.
County Commissioners met with Chastidy Schumann, Multi-County Health Department director, Don Pounds, county emergency preparedness coordinator and Kevin Hill, county attorney via a Zoom conference which was aired on the county's Facebook page Friday morning.
Schumann informed the commissioners they were allowed to be more restrictive than the governor, but not more lenient on their orders for the county. She also made recommendations about food service businesses to not provide self-serve drinks and food.
The commission voted to reopen the county, in accordance with the governor's Phase 1 plan, which can be found on the state website. However, the commissioners mandated that any restaurant wishing to resume dine-in service shall complete an application including a floor-plan showing how adequate social distancing of 6 feet between tables and dining groups will be maintained. This application is available on the Brown County website at www.brcoks.org and shall be submitted to Brown County emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Don Pounds at bremc@brcoks.org. Pounds will attempt to respond and provide written approval or denial of the request within 24 hours.
In addition, self-service beverages and buffets shall remain prohibited at all restaurants, convenience stores, grocery stores and other similar businesses providing these services in Brown County. Pre-packaged meals and utensils can continue to be served.
The county's mandates become effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning.
In addition, the commissioners addressed whether to reopen the courthouse to the public. Staff has continued to work from home to provide services through email, and the commission voted Thursday to keep with this procedure for the next two weeks at least.
This would give Pounds time to order adequate disinfecting supplies and for department heads to come up with a plan on how to take care of customers and bring back staff in accordance with the governor's guidelines. In addition, the commission voted to extend the credit on Pounds' credit card from $5,000 to $15,000 to allow him to purchase those supplies. He told the commissioners that some companies are requiring 50 percent down and that supplies are in high demand. Pound said he is not ordering from companies requiring 100 percent down as he is concerned about whether supplies will arrive.
Gov. Laura Kelly’s “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas,” is available in full at www.covid.ks.gov, in addition to industry-specific guidance for Kansas businesses.
