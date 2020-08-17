The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen recently announced funding awards through the agency’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program for seven Kansas community projects.
More than $15.4 million will be awarded to these communities to modernize critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The funding will allow for the continued delivery of safe drinking water or construction of modern wastewater management facilities, both of which substantially improve public health and wellbeing.
“USDA plays a vital role in providing funding opportunities for rural communities to allow them to continue improving infrastructure, facilities and community services,” said U.S. Congressman Marshall, M.D. “From day one, President Trump his prioritized rural America and this is just another example of his leadership allowing our communities to thrive. As a physician, I understand the need for access to clean water and modern wastewater treatment. I am proud of the work the USDA Rural Development office has done to support our communities and allow them the continued opportunity to improve and modernize their services.”
Brown County Rural Water District No. 2 will use a $2.1 million loan and a $562,000 grant to build approximately 52 miles of water distribution infrastructure to 64 additional customers, with the potential for up to 85. Additionally, 64 new meter settings, new valves and hydrants will be installed, as well as 483 radio-read meters. These residents currently obtain water from private wells with most being poor quality, or purchase and haul water from external sources. This project will provide the 64-85 new users with a safe, and reliable drinking water system as well as more efficient and reliable service.
Funding for projects through the USDA Rural Development’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program will improve rural infrastructure for nearly 7,000 Kansans.
