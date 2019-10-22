The Brown County Women in Ag event “With Deep Roots, We Achieve Strong Growth” is set for Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Fisher Center.
The event is sponsored by the Brown County Conservation District, Brown County Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Brown County Extension and the Brown County Farm bureau Association.
Women in Ag is an opportunity for women involved with agriculture to come together for an evening of education, entertainment and networking. Like last year’s event, the evening will include a meal, guest speaker and other activities. This event is free to the public due to the sponsors and other generous donors.
Last year’s event featured a farm analyst as a speaker and musical entertainment, along with more than 20 local vendors. Heinen Brothers Ag was the meal sponsor. Hiawatha Community Hospital Auxiliary decorated tables and provided a Style Review of clothing items available in the HCH Gift Shop.
This year’s Women in Ag event will see a few changes and promises to be another fun learning experience for attendees with a presentation on Vinification or winemaking.
Contact Niki Tollefson, District Manager, Brown County Conservation District at 742-3161 or by email at lana.tollefson@ks.nacdnet.net for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.