The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has selected 14 communities to receive Planning grants under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for 2020.
According to MSC News, this year’s Planning recipients includes $53,000 for Brownville for a Riverfront Recreational Plan and $36,075 for Weeping Water for a Comprehensive Development Plan. The awards total $510,985.
CDBG is a federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)program administered by DED on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities and exists to help communities achieve local goals and address challenges, from economic development to public health and safety improvements.
The primary objectives of the program — and criteria that all awarded projects must address — are to benefit low-to-moderate income persons, prevent or eliminate slum and blight conditions, or solve catastrophic health and safety threats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.