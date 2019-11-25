“Merry Christmas, Baby!”
The Brownville Concert Series is thrilled to bring the 2019 season to a close with its annual Christmas Gala. The concerts feature Tammy McCann, Chicago’s top female Jazz Vocalist, with singer Paul Marinaro, pianist Jon Weber and more friends for a swinging Chicago Christmas Gala!
They will perform in concerts on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 & 7 at 7:30 p.m. and in concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. Join the Capital Campaign Gala Fundraising Party at the Muir House (tickets $50) at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, following the 3rd Christmas Gala Show (show tickets $25/$16 students). A special thanks goes out to Charles & Jody Anderson, Dennis Meyer & Della Meyer in Loving Memory of Mark Meyer, Lifetime Vision Center, First National Bank of Johnson, Lou Solie & Deborah Solie in Loving Memory of John Solie, Auburn State Bank, and Ruth Keene in Memory of Jim Keene for helping to sponsor these concerts.
Tammy McCann is an internationally recognized Jazz Vocalist who’s powerful, sultry, and emotionally charged voice paints pictures and tells stories by merging Classical vocal technique and Gospel esthetic with Jazz to create a sound that is completely her own. Chicago Tribune’s Arts Critic, Howard Reich says McCann has, “A voice that soars in all registers, at all tempos, on all occasions… a voice that inspires wonder!” Tammy is a storyteller who draws emotion from and makes connections with her audiences worldwide. Los Angeles Jazz Scene columnist, Scott Yanow writes, “There are many fine jazz singers on the scene today but few are on Tammy McCann’s level.”
Vocalist Paul Marinaro, dubbed as having “one of the most beautiful vocal instruments in the business today” by Howard Reich of the Chicago Tribune, is a modern classic. With Chicago as his home base, Paul has become one of the most in-demand and respected male vocalists. He demonstrates a mastery of and an infectious passion for the material he chooses, allowing him to successfully command audiences with his fresh interpretations.
Jon Weber is a New York City and Chicago-based jazz pianist and composer whose compositions and performances have met critical and popular acclaim in many countries around the world. Largely self-taught, Weber has perfect pitch and remarkable melodic recall. He serves as host of Piano Jazz With Jon Weber on NPR.
All tickets are $25 ($16 for students). To purchase tickets online go to www.brownvilleconcertseries.com or Facebook or call 402-825-3331. Please excuse our construction but the shows will go on! Enter by the rear doors nearest the parking lot. The Nebraska Arts Council (www.nebraskaartscouncil.org), a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
