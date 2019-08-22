The Brown County Historical Society board and members would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has heard and responded to our particular plea towards the curtains on the Memorial Auditorium stage.
Today, The Brown County Historical Society Board would specifically like to mention with gratitude of very generous donation of $10,000 made by Jere and Patty Bruning.
The goal to replace the stage curtains is $39,000 and we are currently at a little more than $13,000 thanks to the the generous donations of the Brunings and other individuals.
Jere stops by and visits at the Memorial Auditorium and appreciates the auditorium’s incredible history. Jere and Patty were deeply moved in the way that the community supported this Memorial Auditorium in the past and the role it played as a gathering place within the community. They heard the plea and reached out and pledged a sum of money for the curtains that puts us one step closer to achieving the goal. The Brown County Historical Society has a long way to go to reach our goal.
Jere and Patty Bruning have been citizens of Hiawatha for their entire life. For many years, Jere worked and farmed the area all while supporting the community by being an active community member and generously supporting all causes. Jere strives to be a friend to everyone in the community and a role model in actions and citizenship. Patty, Jere’s wife has always demonstrated similar remarkable qualities of citizenship in Hiawatha. Patty was a helpmate on the farm and has always shown love and support of the community. If you see Jere and Patty out in the community please be sure to give them a hearty thank you for the support of the community for many years.
Brown County Historical Society has contracted with A to Z Theatrical Company, a theatrical company based out of Kansas City. The Brown County Historical Society hopes the community is as excited as we are to see the transformation that will be beginning to take place.
The Brown County Historical Society Memorial Auditorium has a unique project that needs community support. We are swiftly approaching the 100th year of the auditorium, and this place is a magical place to experience. We want future generations to love and cherish this place as much as we do. Brown County Historical Society is working hard to replace the auditorium stage curtains and rigging. The Memorial Auditorium curtains and rigging is a project that needs your help and community support. Please show your love. Donate and support to help restore/repair rigging and curtains on the memorial auditorium stage. #HistoryMysteries #HAATSinfo
