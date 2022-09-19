City of Horton graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

Horton City Hall can be seen in this undated photo.

The Horton City Commission met for the first time in September, hosting the City’s hearing for their proposed 2023 budget. Former Commissioner Wade Edwards praised the Commission for their work on the budget, and said that the group’s ability to avoid major tax increases unlike many other communities was commendable.

The Commission opened and closed a Revenue Neutral Rate resolution, then approved the statement of intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate. After the Budget Hearing, the Commission then voted to approve the 2023 budget as presented at recent meetings.

