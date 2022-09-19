The Horton City Commission met for the first time in September, hosting the City’s hearing for their proposed 2023 budget. Former Commissioner Wade Edwards praised the Commission for their work on the budget, and said that the group’s ability to avoid major tax increases unlike many other communities was commendable.
The Commission opened and closed a Revenue Neutral Rate resolution, then approved the statement of intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate. After the Budget Hearing, the Commission then voted to approve the 2023 budget as presented at recent meetings.
Amberwell Health CEO Jeff Perry was present to discuss the hospital building in Horton. Perry said that Amberwell is offering options on three of the company’s five buildings in town. As for the hospital building, itself, Perry shared that the most likely outcome would be planning for demolition early next year.
Public Works Superintendent Randy Mayfield reported a pump failure at the new lift station. The Commission stated that BG Consultants should incur the costs rather than the city. Police Chief Boller shared that a contingent offer has been made to a candidate for the open police officer position. The individual is uncertified, therefore 14 weeks of academy training will be required. Boller also revisited the issue of minimum water usage. Boller said of the four property owners, one has moved, one has corrected the issue, and the other two have not yet been reached as far as Boller is aware.
The Commission voted to approve a demolition resolution, which listed November 7th for a hearing date. Fall cleanup dates were set for October 8th through the 17th, with dumpsters to be located at the corner of 1st Avenue East and 7th Street. The Commission approved the Memorandum of Agreement between the U.S.A. and the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas for an emergency backup water connection between the tribe and the city, and also approved a payment for the ballfield project in the amount of $196,481.85.
At the end of the meeting, the Commission went into an Executive Session to hold a personnel grievance hearing. After several returns to Executive Session, the Commission voted to impose discipline in the form of written discipline, with Mayor Stirton and Commissioners Lovelady and Nigh voting Aye and Commissioners West and Boller voting Nay.
