The Big Kansas Road Trip is in the books for 2021 and organizers are already looking to next year's adventure.
The Kansas Sampler Foundation sponsored this year's event - held in Nemaha, Brown and Doniphan counties - from May 6-9. After being rescheduled twice due to COVID-19, the counties were more than ready to open their doors to visitors from all over.
And to quote a wonderful favorite baseball movie "build it and they will come," from the iconic "Field of Dreams" starring Kevin Costner.
The BKRT wasn't about a baseball field or old-time players, it was about communities being the best they can be. Some communities held special events and many others just opened the doors to their amazing attractions and while the crowds weren't knocking each other over to get here, slowly they came and stayed, ate, and enjoyed the adventures of Northeast Kansas.
Organizers were very pleased with the event. Marci Penner, director of the Kansas Sampler Foundation, said it's hard to know how many people will take part in such an event - especially coming off a year like 2020.
"Not every location had as many visitors as they hoped but with so many options in three counties it made it hard on those making their adventure decisions," she said. "You all made an impression, no matter the numbers and that's priceless."
She said the 2021 version of getting to know rural Kansas was attended by hundreds who came from as far away as Wisconsin, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Nebraska and every part of Kansas.
“It’s impossible to know how many people attended as they were never together in one place," she said. "What we do know is that we heard nothing but good comments from those who came to get to know this part of the state. They will return to eat, shop and play. They will tell friends and family about their experiences. They will forever remember how they were welcomed and the eagerness with which locals shared their story.”
Linda Duesing, of Hiawatha and one of the Brown County Big Kansas Road Trip organizers, had volunteers manning visitor stations at the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Office, the Ag Museum and the Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha. There were also visitor stations in Horton, set up by co-organizer Connie Werner.
She said 202 people signed the county visitor book, but noted that many visitors had already picked up guidebooks and signed in at Doniphan and Nemaha counties.
"Our being in the middle left us out of lots of pickup," she said. "Lots of people came to Ag museum that never came in. I saw pictures of the windmills for instance, from people we never saw in the Carwell Building.There were lots of people at Powhattan Sunday morning - about three times the number of people at the meeting than I remember in 2019."
Duesing said she has already been contacted by a woman who wanted information because she was coming late. While the events won't be held later on, the attractions and local historic places stay the same, so the guidebook will remain a guide for visitors for years to come.
"I think we will see lots of visitors over the summer that couldn’t come this weekend," she said.
Guidebooks are still available at the Hiawatha Chamber office, 801 Oregon St. and the entries for the 2021 BKRT will stay posted on the www.bigkansasroadtrip.com site until September when the transition will start to the 2022 location.
The Big Kansas Road Trip (BKRT) will be moving to southeast Kansas May 5-8, 2022 showcasing the counties of Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. The news was announced at the Kansas Explorers Club meeting on the last day of the 2021 BKRT in Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha counties.
