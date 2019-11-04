The 2019 Business Costume Contest was sponsored by GNBank for the 105th Halloween Frolic.
Judging criteria included: originality, completeness of costume, realistic use of color, enthusiasm, degree of difficulty and workmanship.
Grand Prize: $30 Maximum Realty “The Witch’s Cove” ~ With heavy fog and howling witches, you are fully immersed in the “Witch’s Cove.”Don’t forget to enjoy some apple cider and a delicious muffin.
1st Place: $25 Wisdom CPA “Ursula and The Little Mermaid” ~ Outside the box and under the sea. Ursula was defeated by King Triton, the Mermaids and Sebastian, the crab.
2nd Place: $20 Hiawatha Community Hospital Lab “Harry Potter and Hogwarts” ~ We visited Hogwarts. Harry Potter and friends, including Luna Lovegood, Moaning Myrtle, Professor McGonagall and Sirius Black.
3rd Place: $10 The Eye Doctors “The Wizard of Oz” ~ We felt the thud of the house as it landed on the Wicked Witch of the East. Then the Wicked Witch of the West tried to blame us but Glenda, the Good Witch, came to our rescue.
4th Place: $10 Rainbow Communications “Hocus Pocus” ~ These ladies put a spell on us. The Sanderson sisters are back with their Book and Binx, the cat.
Honorable Mention: Brown County Jail –Vickie Cook and Harper Chandler with Wonder Park. Vickie’s creativity and artistic talent is a true wonder.
