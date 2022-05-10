The Brown County Clerk's office has announced recent filings for the 2022 elections.
Ronnie D. Calhoon filed for the position of City of Hiawatha Mayor, currently held by William Collins, who has filed for re-election.
He is also being challenged by Brian Shefferd — current Commissioner of Utility — and Becky Shamburg — current Commissioner of Streets and Parks.
In other Hiawatha City filings, David L. Middendorf has refiled for the position of Commissioner of Finance. He is being challenged by Thomas L. Martin.
Current Brown County Commissioner, Richard Lehmkuhl has filed for re-election to the Brown County District 1 Commissioner position. This is the only county commission position open.
The filing deadline is at noon on June 1, and the Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 2.
