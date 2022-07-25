Starting July 16, dialing 9-8-8 will connect anyone in need to a 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Contact Center staffed by highly trained Crisis Counselors prepared to help navigate any mental health concern.
Nationwide, phone calls to 988 will be routed by the caller’s area-code and prefix to a local Lifeline Contact Center. Kansans are served by three Lifeline Contact Centers, COMCARE of Sedgwick County, Johnson County Mental Health Center, and Kansas Suicide Prevention HQ. All Contact Centers provide quality services aligned to best-practice clinical recommendations approved by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Contact Centers must undergo an application process with Vibrant Emotional Health, the administrator of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and a third-party accreditation process, which evaluates the quality of their training programs and service delivery.
● 988 services are distinct and separate from the emergency medical and public safety response associated with 911.
● Free and confidential 24/7 crisis and emotional support is available by calling or texting 988.
● Individuals living in Kansas with a non-Kansas area code, or in an area of Kansas that does not correspond to their area code, should consider using their local Contact Center’s 10-digit number to ensure they are connected with Kansas counselors and local resources).
● The Lifeline’s existing number: 1-800-273-8255(TALK) will remain available.
● Support through 988 is available to anyone experiencing mental health related distress, including thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.
● Crisis Counselors are trained to use the least invasive verbal and text-based interventions necessary to de-escalate an individual in a safe and compassionate manner.
● Most of the time, the call, text, or chat itself is the only intervention needed.
● Crisis Counselors are also skilled at navigating crisis situations that involve imminent risk and require immediate emergency response and dispatch via 911.
The 988 and 911 systems will need to be closely coordinated to seamlessly allow referral of callers for appropriate care or response that addresses the unique circumstances present with each crisis encounter. SAMHSA is actively engaged with 911 counterparts at the federal, state, and local levels to plan for smooth coordination between the two services.
WHO ARE THE KANSAS LIFELINE CONTACT CENTERS?
Kansas Suicide Prevention HQ | Lawrence, KS | Local 24/7 Crisis Line: (785-841-2345) Kansas Suicide Prevention HQ, founded under the name Headquarters in Lawrence, has an over 50-year history serving Kansans. KSPHQ is a state-wide provider of suicide prevention education and support and a leader in the field of suicide and crisis care. In addition to providing 24/7 crisis and suicide intervention services to Kansans through the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and local crisis line, KSPHQ provides a wide array of training and technical assistance related to suicide prevention, intervention, postvention, and crisis counseling.
Comcare of Sedgwick County | Local 24/7 Crisis Line: (316-660-7500) COMCARE’s Community Crisis Center is the suicide prevention service for Sedgwick County. The Community Crisis Center is a resource for mental health assistance, providing assessment and intervention to individuals who may be at risk for suicide. Services can be accessed in person at 635 N Main, Wichita, Kansas, or by phone through the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and local crisis line.
Additionally, the Community Crisis Center provides a variety of other services, which includes face-to-face intervention, mobile crisis unit response, hospital screening, crisis observation/stabilization, and sobering and detox services.
Johnson County Community Mental Health Center | Local 24/7 Crisis Line: (913-268-0156) Johnson County Mental Health Center offers a range of mental health and substance use services to residents of Johnson County and serves as a safety net for individuals with the most severe forms of mental illness who are unable to afford or access care elsewhere in the community. Crisis call specialists and licensed clinicians are on duty 24/7 to provide emergency services through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and local crisis line. Johnson County Mental Health Center is celebrating its 60th year of service to the community in 2022.
