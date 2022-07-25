Call numbers

Starting July 16, dialing 9-8-8 will connect anyone in need to a 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Contact Center staffed by highly trained Crisis Counselors prepared to help navigate any mental health concern.

Nationwide, phone calls to 988 will be routed by the caller’s area-code and prefix to a local Lifeline Contact Center. Kansans are served by three Lifeline Contact Centers, COMCARE of Sedgwick County, Johnson County Mental Health Center, and Kansas Suicide Prevention HQ. All Contact Centers provide quality services aligned to best-practice clinical recommendations approved by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Contact Centers must undergo an application process with Vibrant Emotional Health, the administrator of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and a third-party accreditation process, which evaluates the quality of their training programs and service delivery.

