”The Man who does not read good books has no advantage over the man that cannot read them.” ~ Mark Twain The Friends of the Morrill Public Library are sponsoring a special event “Ken Church in Twain for ‘Twainiacs” on Wednesday, April 13 at the Hiawatha Fisher Center.
The event, which is free and open to the public is from 6-7 p.m. at the Fisher Center and will feature Ken Church as a re-enactor of the famous Twain.
Church is a 70-year-old retired English, speech and drama teacher from Leavenworth. Church taught for 41 years for high schools in Cloud, Pratt, Jefferson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.
Church will present a 45-minute re-enactment of a Mark Twain humorous lecture, the kind of which Twain gave for more than 45 years. Following Church’s portrayal of the great Missouri writer, there will be a time for questions and discussion. This will mark Church’s first performance in Brown County.
Church has been performing as Mark Twain since 1972 when he was just 20 years old.
“One might say that I have ‘aged into the part!’” said Church, then borrowed a quote from Twain. “I am 70. I recognize it but I don’t realize it.”
Church first performed his show his junior year of college at Stephenson Scholarship Hall on the campus of The University of Kansas in Lawrence. At that time, Church called his performance “A Mark Twain Portrait.” In addition to teaching in Kansas public high schools from 1974 to 2015, Church also taught night courses for Cloud County Community College, Pratt Community College, Donnelly College at Lansing Correctional Facility, and Highland Community College off campus classes at Perry, Oskaloosa, and Winchester.
He is a 2016 inductee into The Kansas Speech Communication Association Hall of Fame.
Church said he is often asked “Why Mark Twain?” and he said his reasons are selfish.
“I love to read Mark Twain and so do many others,” he said. “Many ‘Twainiacs’ are over 50. However, in the past six years since I began doing my show again, I have found that there are a good number of ‘Twainiacs’ who are under the age of 50.”
Church added another personal benefit is that he gets to meet many people who are much more knowledgeable about Twain and American History than he is.”
“Finally, I take great pride in helping to introduce Mark Twain to young people,” he said. “They may be students in a teacher’s classroom or the ones who come with a parent or grandparent to a library sponsored program.”
Church said he is impressed by the number of people who share his sense of responsibility for introducing this remarkable thinker and humanitarian to the younger generations.
“My goal is to do all I can to allow each listener to feel as though Mark Twain is speaking just to him or her,” Church said. “I want the audience member to feel as if they have welcomed this 19th Century legend into their 21st Century world. Twain’s life covered 65 years of the Nineteenth Century and almost 10 years of the Twentieth Century. Historians agree that that period of time covers some of the most consequential developments in American and World History.”
In Church’s performance, Twain and the Nineteenth Century interact in real time with the Twenty-First Century and its people. Church said his love for Twain’s writing was the result of the influence of his high school librarian and speech teacher Mrs. Edith Hetzel at Crest High School in Colony, Kans.
“This great lady pointed me and so many others in the direction of great books and great writers,” Church said. “ To be part a library sponsored presentation is an honor that I do not take lightly. Library staff, along with those in the community who provide critical support, are on the front line of literacy and citizenship education in America. Our public libraries and our schools are the underpinning of a free society.”
Church contends that Mark Twain is a big part of the cultural fabric of our country and one of the most perceptive writers of the modern era.
“Mark Twain is also America’s first stand-up comedian,” he said.
In addition, Church notes that Twain biographer Ron Powers, who like Twain was born in Hannibal, Mo., has called Mark Twain “America’s First Rock Star.”
The Friends of The Morrill Library, Friends President Carol Boggs, and Library Director Erin Verbick would like to invite groups and individuals from surrounding counties and communities to attend this special performance. For more information contact Library Director Erin Verbick at the library at 785-742-3831.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.