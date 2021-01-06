Visitors to the Hiawatha City Lake can enjoy watching the hundreds of Canada Geese who have decided to make a pit stop there on their journey south for the winter.
The geese waddle around on the areas of ice - chattering at each other continuously - while they form amazingly uniform lines on their progression to plop into the frigid water. In an instant, they can all decide to fly away.
Canada Geese migrate south in winter and north in summer, but their travels may take a few detours along the way. According to an article in National Geographic, the changing weather of North America that at times leads to milder winters in certain areas, can cause the geese to take a detour as they are flying south and giving them in incline to stay a while in local areas.
According to the National Geographic article, the gaggles (imitative of the loud noises they make) of geese can accomplish a flight of 1,500 miles in just 24 hours time. Or they can decide to waddle around the local ponds or lakes for an indefinite amount of time depending upon their mood and the weather.
In addition, hanging out in urban and suburban areas - or small communities like Hiawatha - can offer a safe alternative to being hunted down or flying across the country.
Stop by the Hiawatha City Lake to check out the Canada Geese while they are here. Roll down your windows and let the chattering of these hundreds of social birds lead the way.
