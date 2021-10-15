Early voting kicked off in Brown County this week for the Nov. 2 election and voters will be considering several local candidates to fill three open positions on the USD 415 Hiawatha School Board.
For USD 415, John Wright is vacating his position for Position No. 4 and Roni Tietjens of Robinson is running unopposed.
For Position No. 5, incumbent Andrea Groth is running against Jacquelyn Kerl. For Position No. 6 — which will be vacated by Keith Erdley — John F. Hoschouer, Jim Robidoux and Jeff Moore are all running.
The Hiawatha World is featuring candidate profiles on the two positions that have challengers in today’s edition. These are also available online at hiawathaworldonline.com.
In addition to providing personal bio, family, educational and work information, candidates were asked to address the following:
1. What do you see as the biggest challenges for the school district?
2. Public schools have faced many financial challenges in recent years – what do you perceive those challenges to be and do you have a personal approach to help overcome them?
3. What long-term goals do you personally see for the district that you would help to implement if elected?
4. What are your thoughts about facility expansion within the district?
5. What do you perceive the role of a board member would be and how would you react to patrons who approach you with concerns?
6. Explain why you are the best candidate for this position?
Advance voting in person may begin 20 days before an election and ends at noon the day before the election. An advance voter may go to the Brown County Clerk’s Office to apply for a ballot and vote in the office.
