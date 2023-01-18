The Hiawatha City Commission will hold a Special Meeting at 5:35 pm on Thursday, November 19th to fill Mayor Becky Shamburg’s now vacant Commissioner of Streets position. Five candidates have submitted the proper documentation to qualify, and all five will speak and take questions at Thursday’s meeting, before the sitting Commissioners make an appointment.
The first candidate on the agenda is Toni Hull. Hull spent 7 years as the city’s Utility Commissioner, and previously served as a City Council Member in Johnson County for 11 years—4 of which were spent as President of the Council. In her letter of interest, Hull said she has continued to attend meetings of the City Commission, either in person or by video, since she left the group in 2020. “I have a very strong sense of Community,” said Hull, “and because of this I want to continue working for the betterment of our City.”
Kevin Kneisley will speak next, and his letter to the Commission stressed his leadership, communication and leadership experience. Kneisley said he is working his second Master’s degree in Pastoral Leadership at Olivet Nazarene University. He currently holds a Bachelor’s degree in Speech and Theatre Communication a Master’s in Radio and Television Production and Direction. “I know that I would find the work to be personally rewarding and feel that I could make a positive difference in Hiawatha.”
The third speaker will be Tom Martin. Martin, who ran in the past election for Commissioner of Finance, is a 29-year Hiawatha resident, holds a degree in Computer Design from ITT Tech. “I have construction experience and I pay close attention to detail,” said Martin in his letter, adding, “I’m not against speaking my mind and consider myself to be a very fair person.”
Robert “Bob” Rahe will be the next candidate to address the Commission. Rahe is a 50-year resident of Hiawatha and a long-time member of the Kansas Army National Guard, serving for 37 years, including 3 deployments. In his letter of interest, Bob stated that he will attend meetings in person and emphasized the importance of communication with citizens, department heads and other governmental agencies. “I recall and remember how City streets and parks have changed and evolved with the times,” said Rahe, “I don’t think we should dwell on the past, but progress with the future.”
Laura Tollefson was another challenger for the Commissioner of Finance seat in 2022, and will be the final candidate to speak on Thursday. Tollefson was born and raised in Hiawatha, and after attending K-State, served in the United States Air Force before serving on the Hiawatha Police Department for 23 years. “I have a very well-rounded background and my professional experience makes me an excellent candidate for this position,” said Tollefson in her letter to the Commission, adding, “I sincerely want to have the opportunity to make significant contributions to the City of Hiawatha by serving in this position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.