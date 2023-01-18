Clock Tower

Photos by Joey May

A large flag was draped on the front of City Hall, located in the Clock Tower building in downtown Hiawatha.

 Photos by Joey May

The Hiawatha City Commission will hold a Special Meeting at 5:35 pm on Thursday, November 19th to fill Mayor Becky Shamburg’s now vacant Commissioner of Streets position. Five candidates have submitted the proper documentation to qualify, and all five will speak and take questions at Thursday’s meeting, before the sitting Commissioners make an appointment.

The first candidate on the agenda is Toni Hull. Hull spent 7 years as the city’s Utility Commissioner, and previously served as a City Council Member in Johnson County for 11 years—4 of which were spent as President of the Council. In her letter of interest, Hull said she has continued to attend meetings of the City Commission, either in person or by video, since she left the group in 2020. “I have a very strong sense of Community,” said Hull, “and because of this I want to continue working for the betterment of our City.”

