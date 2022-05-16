"You are braver than you believe; stronger than you seem; smarter than you think and loved more than you will ever know."
This was Winnie the Pooh quote and final advice to the Class of 2022 from former Hiawatha High School teacher Patty Hankerson-Davis at Sunday's commencement ceremonies.
Hankerson-Davis was the noted speaker for the annual ceremony - held at 2 p.m. in the HHS gymnasium. She retired from teaching in 2021 after 15 years at HHS as an English and theater teacher. She and her husband, Steve, moved to Missouri - where she tried her hand at substitute teaching. It wasn't a good fit, and she is now a part-time utility clerk. They love living closer to their Missouri grandchildren.
Davis told the seniors she didn't think she would ever see them again, but was very happy she had one last chance before they set off into the world. She taught this group as juniors her last year at HHS and reminisced with them about memories from her days of teaching.
She wanted to assure them that although she didn't always agree with administration during her many years of teaching, that they were there to protect and support the students. Hankerson-Davis told the seniors that she liked to recognize all the cooks, secretaries, bus drivers and custodians - noting that they all basically ran the school.
She pointed out some teachers she spent many years with in her pod - Kylee Reschke and Chris Diller to name a couple. And said that she knew Chris Vitt - longtime retired biology teacher who passed away last year - was looking down on them all.
Hankerson-Davis acknowledged that incoming freshmen were intimidated by her and noted with a laugh that she didn't dislike ALL freshmen - but by their junior and senior years they were much more manageable as they see the light at the end of the tunnel. By the senior year, it's time for all the "lasts."
"You will make new firsts," she said.
She told the seniors to think of one of their very first questions they were asked as a child - "What do you want to be when you grow up?" - and think if the answer was the same now as it was when first asked. Or even back in August when starting senior year.
Hankerson-Davis told the seniors that leaving might be hard, but to start a new chapter in life, there has to be a good-bye to the chapter before.
She noted that life was like a pencil with an eraser and there was nothing they could do that couldn't be erased or fixed.
As she spent many years as an English teacher, Hankerson-Davis said it was only fitting to throw in quotes from authors such as Robert Frost as she gave the students advice on their future, ending with the famous Winnie the Pooh quote.
Senior choir members performed "Oceans and Stars" at Sunday's ceremony and all seniors took a flower to a loved one in the audience while pianist Natalie Hackler played "My Wish" by Rascal Flatts on the piano.
Principal Lori Fordyce recognized those students who achieved Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, Summa Cum Laude along with National Honor Society and those students who finished the Highland Community College Vo-Tech programs.
Fordyce also told the crowd that this group of seniors earned $149,000 in local scholarships. She recognized the Kansas Governor Scholar as Laykyn Leupold.
In closing remarks, Fordyce told the seniors they were special to her - as all of them started their careers at Hiawatha High School four years ago - including herself.
"It's been a blessing to see you grow up right before my eyes," she said.
Fordyce told the seniors there were many future teachers, welders, veterinarians, mechanics, police officers, librarians, nurses and much more sitting in those seats in front of her. She said she knew they would go out into this world and do good things, but hoped they returned to Hiawatha to raise their families and pursue jobs.
"Always remember where you came from," she told them.
