Members of the Hiawatha High School Class of 2023 threw their caps in celebration of their graduation on Sunday afternoon at the school gymnasium.
Principal Lori Fordyce recognized the achievements of the graduating seniors, noting they had received approximately $176,000 just in local scholarships.
"I see young people who are going to go out into this world and do great things, who are going to make this world a better place," Fordyce told them, noting she hoped they considered coming back to Hiawatha to raise families and live out their careers - possibly even teaching.
"Never forget where you came from," she advised.
Peyton Newell, graduate of the Class of 2014, was special speaker. After graduating, he went on to the University of Nebraska, where he played football for the Huskers. He currently lives in Kansas City and sells medical equipment.
Newell told the graduating seniors that they were approaching some of the best years of their lives and not to be scared to fail. He said the teacher, families, coaches and community had done all they could to prepare the students for the world and now it was time to make their own story.
Newell talked about his senior year, where he was a top-ranked high school football player who received many offers for college play. He said he played out his dreams, completing everything he wanted to do. While some may say his successes were on the field, Newell said there were many that people never knew about - the 4:30 a.m. practices, the tests he passed and much more.
"Success means something different for everyone," Newell said.
Newell advised that careers come and go, friends come and go.
"Always make time for your loved ones," he said.
Also at commencement ceremonies, the senior vocal students performed "Home," accompanied by Director Joshua May on guitar.
Fordyce recognized the students who achieved Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, Summa Cum Laude, National Honor Society, Kansas State Scholars and Kansas State Scholars Curriculum Completers. In addition the program detailed scholarship winners.
