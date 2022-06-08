Cars and Coffee has announced several events coming up for the summer.
On the schedule so far for local people wanting to involve themselves and their vintage vehicle in include:
Saturday June 11 — Twisters Car Show Sabetha, 10 a.m.
Saturday, June 18 — 10 am, Children’s Miracle Network Car Show, Walmart in Hiawatha Saturday, June 25 — Everest Fun Days, 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 3 — Golden Eagle’s July 3rd Spectacular, 5 p.m.
