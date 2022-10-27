Cars need removed for line painting, Halloween parade downtown Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Oct 27, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hiawatha City graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Hiawatha has issued notice that crews will be painting downtown parking lines between Fourth and Ninth Street on Oregon Street on Sunday.Due to this work, the city is asking that any vehicles be removed during Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.The City is also asking that all vehicles be removed from Oregon Street from Fourth to Ninth streets by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 for the Halloween Parade. More from this section Overall Symptoms After BNT162b2, Other Vaccines Comparable in Biden administration cracks down on ‘junk fees’ including overdraft, airline tickets Duchess of Sussex admits to being 'particular' Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Highland falls at Independence, wins in Nashville Mustang girls cross country team qualifies for state Lady Mustangs statebound Brown County Commission Minutes Cars need removed for line painting, Halloween parade downtown Community Happenings Lady Hawks handle Tigers in hardwood season opener Chargers end cross country and volleyball seasons Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prankBlue Moon set to open Nov. 1 in downtown HiawathaTwo juveniles arrested in connection with arsonHiawatha Mayor Candidate Profile - Brian ShefferdHolton Direct Care opens Fairview locationHiawatha mural is talk of the townHiawatha Mayor Candidate Profile - Becky ShamburgSpace of Love has ribbon cutting to celebrate openingHayden grounds Hawks on Senior NightThe Inquisitive Farmwife Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
