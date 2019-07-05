DODGE CITY — Speakers are confirmed. Session notes are being prepped. The High Plains Journal is gearing up for Cattle U and Trade Show, July 31 and Aug. 1 in Dodge City, Kansas at the United Wireless Arena.
Sessions will range from feeding and nutrition to marketing to cow-calf production.
Darrell Peel, professor of agribusiness, Oklahoma State University will look at the Dollars and Sense of Livestock. In today’s market environment, it’s more critical than ever that cattlemen have marketing plans in place before the first calf steps off the trailer, and Peel will give cattle producers insight on current environments for marketing and trade in addition to issues affecting their bottom lines.
Purina’s Steven Myers plans to give a refresher on what body condition scores are and how to pinpoint those important areas on the cow used to determine their score during his session. BCS range from 1 to 9, with 1 being emaciated and 9 being obese.
“I think it’s important that we have a review for beef cattle producers, because one of the main things that I see in the field is that oftentimes, a lot of guys will think that cows are in good condition,” Myers said.
Long time cattle industry leader Glen Klippenstein will close out the event with his keynote address Aug. 1. Don’t miss this session. The Missouri cattleman plans to use his voice of experience to let farmers and ranchers understand their way of life is challenged by animals rights adversaries who rely on misinformation and hidden agendas to attack the way of life that he believes is the backbone of America.
Cattle U and Trade Show events will kick off July 31 at 10 a.m., with the last speaker taking the stage Aug. 1 for the closing general session at 3:30 p.m. For a complete schedule and session description visit http://cattleu.net/schedule/.
There is a special social event planned for Cattle U attendees July 31 at the Dodge City Roundup Arena from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Roundup Rodeo starts at 7:45 p.m. Rodeo tickets are available as an add-on to registration for $17 for adults 13 and older and $8 for children 12 and under.
Registration is now open at $125. High Plains Journal subscribers look in your issue for a $30 discount code. The discount code is applicable until July 20. Registration includes two days of Cattle U keynote speakers, sessions and panels; access to the Cattle U trade show; a one-year subscription to HPJ (for non-subscribers); online access to all presentations; access to the Cattle U Roundup Rodeo Tent Social; post-event coverage and video access; complimentary lunch on Aug. 1; snacks and beverages provided both days.
Questions? For general event and registration contact Tammy Cork at 620-227-1823 or tcork@hpj.com; for exhibitor sales contact Zac Stuckey, 316-516-3670 or zstuckey@hpj.com; for exhibitor services and trade show information contact Will Trowbridge, 314-488-1918.
For more event information visit www.cattleu.net.
