A Hiawatha man who was facing child sex-related charges has entered into a plea agreement.
David Cattrell entered a plea of no contest on Monday in Brown County District Court to a felony charge of breach of privacy. In exchange for the plea, a felony count of sexual exploitation of a child was dismissed.
The breach of privacy charge comes from allegations that Cattrell used a concealed camcorder to secretly videotape a person.
He was arrested in April following an investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department. Sentencing is set for Dec. 16 in Brown County District Court and Cattrell remains free on a $50,000 bond.
