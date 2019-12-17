A Hiawatha man has been sentenced to a total of 15 months for his convictions of felony breach of privacy and possession of marijuana.
David Cattrell was sentenced Monday in Brown County District Court to 9 months in prison for the breach of privacy charge and 6 months jail for marijuana. The sentences were suspended and Cattrell was placed on probation.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said an original sexual exploitation of a child charge had to be dismissed as a result of a Court of Appeals decision that said charge could not be applied to facts where a child was secretly filmed without their knowledge. The breach of privacy charge comes from allegations that Cattrell used a concealed camcorder to secretly videotape a person.
"In that instance, they said the defendant could only be charged with the felony Breach of Privacy, which is what happened here," he said.
Cattrell was arrested in April following an investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.