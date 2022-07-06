The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named Cedar Hollow Farm and Buildings and owner Bob Sines as Member of the Month for July.
The recognition is based on nominations from fellow Chamber business members for his community involvement and support of Hiawatha. Sines said he was very honored for the recognition.
“I am big on community unity,” he said. “The thing I like about Hiawatha is the community here and how everyone does everything for each other.”
A few of the comments from fellow businesses who nominated Cedar Hollow and Sines include:
“Bob Sines has been a constant in the Hiawatha business community for many years. He is dedicated to supporting the community. Recently, he attended the Childrens Miracle Network fundraiser donating his time and money to support the event and graciously allowing children to take photos with his military jeep.”
“Bob gives back to the community in so many ways. Not to mention volunteering time and donations for community events such as Cancer Relay for Life and Children’s Miracle Network Network, Helping with community veterans, he is on the Ministerial Alliance, He came up with the term Community Unity and placed banners all around Hiawatha in support of first responders and nurses during the pandemic.”
“Bob Sines is an active member of the community, a crucial part of our Legion post and becomes involved in many community activities. Most recently he helped with the Children’s Miracle Network car show by bringing his Korean War-era Willeys Jeep and working with the Bombshells to bring awareness to and raise funds for the event.”
Sines said Cedar Hollow Farm and Buildings is expanding at 1000 Oregon St., in Hiawatha. Sines said the business has grown by leaps and bounds over the past decade and their new venture is greenhouses. Sines said their greenhouse stabilizes the growing environment by buffering the ambient temperature and protecting the plans from extreme cold.
Greenhouses will be coming soon and as always, Sines said the company custom builds the barns — which include everything from garden sheds, garages to cabins and much more. Finance and rent-to-own options are available.
Cedar Hollow business headquarters is 1000 Oregon St., Hiawatha, KS 66434. For more information contact Sines at 785-547-6623 or find more about Cedar Hollow at cedarhollowfarmandbuilding.com.
