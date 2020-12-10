Cedar Hollow Farm and Buildings, along Cedar Hollow Tech recently moved their offices to 1000 Oregon St., in Hiawatha.
The businesses, that both fall under the Cedar Hollow brand, are part of a father and son business venture of Bob Sines and Dan Sines.
Upon Bob’s retirement from Cedar Hollow Foods and the ham business, new business ventures opened including the Cedar Hollow Farm and Buildings, which he has been a part of for several years.
Up until this past month, Bob Sines operated the Farm and Buildings business from his farm offices, located 3 miles west on U.S. 36 where he and his wife operated an Cedar Hollow Alpaca Farm for more than a decade. The Cedar Hollow Farm and Building business offers a variety of businesses that are custom built by crafters in Northeast Kansas and delivered right to a home or business.
Earlier this year, Dan Sines moved back to the area to bring his expertise to local residents through a security and technical business – also operating at that time out of the farm office location. He is specializing in computers and smart devices, repairs, updates, consulting, setup and connections, transitions from cable to streaming and much more. Bob said that due to COVID the business had a slow start, so with the change in location to downtown Hiawatha they hope to regenerate the business with a more centralized location and let people know they are still offering local services.
With the new location, Cedar Hollow Farm and Buildings and Cedar Hollow Tech celebrated with a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
In addition, throughout the holiday season, the Cedar Hollow Farm Alpaca Store is open for just a limited time at the new location. The store features handmade items by Nancy Sines, along with specialty items from Peru that are all made from alpaca fiber.
Bob said they plan to have hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday or by appointment. They are also giving away one Cedar Hollow ham per week and anyone wanting to sign up for the drawing can stop by the new offices.
For more information about either business contact: Cedar Hollow Farm and Building – 547-6623 or email bobsines@cedarhollowfoods.com; website: www.cedarhollowfarmandbuilding.com; Cedar Hollow Tech – 288-8705 or email cedarhollowtech@gmail.com; website: www.cedarhollowtech.com.
