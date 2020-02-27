Cedar Hollow Tech celebrated its grand opening with ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Wednesday.
Do you ever get frustrated with technology? Worried about cable television going away? Need help with your computer or smart phones? Is Alexa not listening?
Well the answer is here with the help of Cedar Hollow Tech, managed by Dan Sines and his son, Dutch.
Cedar Hollow Tech, part of the Heartland Group companies that include Cedar Hollow Farm and Barns, recently opened its doors - so to speak. While the company has an office located just outside of Hiawatha, it's more of a mobile business, so won't be advertising office hours. However, help is at the tip of your fingertips with a phone call or email.
Dan Sines recently moved back to the Hiawatha area to be close to his parents, Bob and Nancy Sines, after living in Ohio for the last 18 years and building up experience in the technical world. In an ever-changing world of technology, Sines has learned a lot in nearly 20 years working for companies such as ECommerce LLC, Discover Financial and Cleveland Clinic. He hopes to bring his experience on the job to Hiawatha and the surrounding communities to help residents with technical problems.
"I wanted to come back to be close to family," he said. "I was tired of the big city, the stress of corporate life and wanted my own business. I feel people need this kind of assistance."
Dan and Dutch will be working out of the Cedar Hollow Farm office for now, located at 1022 Highway 36, but stressed that is merely a home base - they will be a mobile business, coming to your home or business to help with technical problems, or even offering advice through a phone consultation. Challenges they can help residents with include smart device support, transition assist from TV cable, computer evaluations, repair or upgrade solutions, cleaning your PC, set up and connection assistance, data and storage options, assist on network hookup and private home security options.
Local residents can learn more about Cedar Hollow Tech at the upcoming business expo on Saturday, March 7 at the Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha.
Sines said the business website is now live at www.cedarhollowtech.com and the business can also be found on Facebook. Call (785) 742-2050 for more information or email cedarhollowtech@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.