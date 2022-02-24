Black History Month in February is a time for recognizing African Americans and their role in U.S. history.
Since 1976, every American president has designated February as Black History Month – also known as African American History Month. The event was first known as “Negro History Week,” initially formed by historian Carter G. Woodson in 1916, according to www.blackhistorymonth.com. The Harvard-educated Woodson and Jesse E. Moorland, a prominent minister, founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History.
According to the details at www.blackhistorymonth.com with an excerpt from an essay by Daryl Michael Scott, Howard University, for the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, Woodson believed that “truth could not be denied and that reason would prevail over justice.”
“His hopes to raise awareness of African American's contributions to civilization was realized when he and the organization he founded, the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH), conceived and announced Negro History Week in 1925. The event was first celebrated during a week in February 1926 that encompassed the birthdays of both Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. The response was overwhelming: Black history clubs sprang up; teachers demanded materials to instruct their pupils; and progressive whites, not simply white scholars and philanthropists, stepped forward to endorse the effort.”
Woodson died in 1950 and by this time substantial progress had been made in celebrating African-American life.
A few short years later, mayors of cities nationwide issued proclamations noting Negro History Week.
“The Black Awakening of the 1960s dramatically expanded the consciousness of African Americans about the importance of black history, and the Civil Rights movement focused Americans of all colors on the subject of the contributions of African Americans to our history and culture.”
In 1976 - fifty years after the first celebration founded by Woodson, President Gerald R. Ford urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history” and expanded the celebration to a full month, a movement that has been followed by each and every American president since that time.
The association, now the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), continues to promote the study of Black history all year.
The Black History Website also features several exhibits and collection including Frederick Patterson, Moton Family papers, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, African-American artists, Lessons from the Potter’s Wheel, baseball and Jackie Robinson, Abraham Lincoln papers, Changing America – Emancipation proclamation 1863, Chicago 1919 – Race Riots, “Everything was burned to the ground,” the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Freedom Riders, The papers of Rosa Parks, historic places, military, music and performing arts, arts, social media, the Underground Railroad and much more.
Another good resource on Black History Month can be found at www.history.com, which celebrates the month by also featuring milestones in African-American history including this timeline:
• Slavery comes to N. America – 1619
• Rise of Cotton Industry 1793
• Nat Turner’s revolt 1831
• Abolitionism and Underground Railroad 1831
• Dred Scott Case 1857
• John Brown’s Raid 1859
• Civil War and Emancipation 1861
• Post-slavery South 1865
• ‘Separate but equal’ 1896
• Washington, Carver & DuBois 1900
• NAACP founded 1909
• Marcus Garvey & UNLA, 1916
• Harlem Renaissance 1920
• African-American in WWII 1941
• Jackie Robinson 1947
• Brown vs. Board of Education 1954
• Emmett Till 1955
• Rosa Parks & Montgomery Bus Boycott, 1955
• Central High School, integrated 1957
• Loving vs. Virginia Ruling 1958
• Sit-in movement and founding of SNCC 1960
• CORE & Freedom Rids, 1961
• Integration of Ole Miss 1962
• Birmingham Church bomb 1963
• “I have a dream” 1963
• Civil Right Act of 1964
• Freedom Summer and Mississippi Burning Murders – 1964
• Selma and Montgomery March 1965
• Malcom X shot to death 1965
• Voting Rights Act of 1965
• Rise of Black Power
• Fair Housing Act 1968
• MLK assassination 1968
• Shirley Chilsolm runs for president
• The Bakke Decision and Affirmative Action 1978
• Jesse Jackson galvanizes black voters 1984
• Opray Winfrey launches syndicated talk show 1986
• LA riots 1992
• Million Man March 1995
• Colin Powell becomes Secretary of State 2001
• Barack Obama elected 44th president in 2008
• Black Lives Matter movement
• George Floyd protests
• Kamala Harris – 1st woman AND first Black Vice President 2021
For more information on Black History month go to www.blackhistorymonth.com and www.history.com. Information from both websites contributed to this article.
