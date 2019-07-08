Local communities celebrated the Fourth of July last weekend in a big way.
In Hiawatha, the City of Hiawatha and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau teamed up with a couple of other groups to offer some Fourth of July fun and patriotism on Wednesday, July 3.
The Chamber had a tent near the Skate Park from 7-9 p.m. to hand out free water to families, along with glow-in the dark bracelets to kids. Area residents brought lawn chairs to sit and listen to the Hiawatha Community Jazz Band, which started playing at 7 p.m. Gilberta Bindel’s Mak’n Faces face painting booth joined the chamber, along with a lemonade stand and Indian tacos.
The Flags For Forgotten Soldiers display was set up alongside the Walking Trail in honor of veterans who have taken their own lives.
The Brown County Historical Society sponsored an Ice Cream Social for the big event that night, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Carwell Building at the Ag Museum. It was a great time for ice cream and fellowship before the fireworks — which will started at dusk on Windmill Lane, set off by the Hiawatha Fire Department and sponsored by the City of Hiawatha and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
The festivities in Robinson began on Thursday, July 4 early with the Robinson Fire Department’s pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Community Center. Derby races — sponsored by Ag Partners — got underway at noon with registration at 10 a.m. on the hill near the Robinson United Methodist Church.
The downtown Fourth of July parade was held mid-afternoon, followed by the Robinson Lions Club’s Annual Ice Cream and Cake Social by the ball park at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks lit up the sky over Robinson at dusk, sponsored by the Robinson Lions Club and the Robinson Fire Department.
In Horton, Independence Day kicked off with the annual Horton Fish & Game fishing Derby and a sand volleyball tournament. There was food and games at Hickory Point on the Lake, along with a 4th of July Boat Parade and band at the playground. Fireworks lit up the sky at dusk - sponsored by the City of Horton.
