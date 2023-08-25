Road

Submitted photo

This photo shows a recent project that was completed at the Hiawatha Cemetery — paving the north-south road.

 Submitted photo

The Hiawatha Cemetery District continues to make improvements to the local cemeteries, including the Hiawatha and Mt. Hope cemeteries in Hiawatha.

Cemetery Board members said most recent improvement was paving the gravel north-south road at the Hiawatha Cemetery, which had been neglected for many years. Last year, the district sealed all of the roads in both cemeteries, straightened many headstones, planted and replaced trees and also improved the grounds maintenance.

