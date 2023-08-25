The Hiawatha Cemetery District continues to make improvements to the local cemeteries, including the Hiawatha and Mt. Hope cemeteries in Hiawatha.
Cemetery Board members said most recent improvement was paving the gravel north-south road at the Hiawatha Cemetery, which had been neglected for many years. Last year, the district sealed all of the roads in both cemeteries, straightened many headstones, planted and replaced trees and also improved the grounds maintenance.
Another major - and expensive project, according to board members - is the straightening of headstones.
"It is an expensive, ongoing project that will take years to complete," according to board member Larry Weast.
The board has also seen to caring for storm damaged and dying trees, he mentioned.
Maintenance and mowing alone can be expensive and extra projects have been challenging to pay for. The paving of the road at the Hiawatha Cemetery was paid in part by the donations to the Hiawatha Community Foundation's Give Back to Move Forward Match Day event, including matching funds. Other funds come from interest from the cemetery's trust funds. The balance will be paid from the budget, which is funded through tax dollars collected in the county for those cemeteries in the district. The addition of tax money was a more recent addition and led to the formation of the district - combining Hiawatha Cemetery and Mt. Hope Cemetery boards into a district board.
Board members had fought hard to get this tax funding, as there wasn't even enough money in the budgets for mowing and basic upkeep at the local cemeteries.
Other projects - such as tree replacement - has been paid in part by donations and budget moneys. Stone straightening is paid from funds from the budget.
"This project is a years-long project that eventually could cost nearly a million dollars," Weast said. "Most of the money will come from the Cemetery Budget."
The board is considering several projects in the future, with funds coming from the budget. These include:
* Multi-year repaving of the cemetery roads in both cemeteries.
* Planting more trees and other landscaping improvements.
* Continuing to straighten headstones.
* Continuing to update and improve and replace the Plot Box Computer at Mount Hope and to develop a comprehensive database for locating burial plots at both cemeteries.
Board members stress that all of these projects cost money and with inflation and the continued increasing cost of maintaining the cemeteries, there is always the need for more funding through donations and tax dollars.
Weast said donations to the Foundation and to the (501c3) for the cemetery can be tax deductible and so they encourage people to make their donations through this avenue.
