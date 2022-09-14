The Hiawatha cemeteries are getting major facelifts to their roads.
Work at the Mt. Hope Cemetery started this week as NL Driveway and Maintenance, a Nebraska company, started work on the roads in preparation of a resealing to fill all of the cracks and level some low areas.
Paul Lovell, owner of the company, said patrons should expect both cemeteries to have their gates blocked off periodically during this week and next while the roads are resealed.
John Howard, president of the Hiawatha Cemetery Association said this has been a project that’s long overdue, but they were finally able to accumulate the funding thanks to the Hiawatha Community Foundation, the Wolfe Trust and interest that accrued on annuities to help pay for the nearly $50,000 project.
“We don’t use the principal, but the interest has accrued enough that we have enough to put toward this project,” he said. “We wanted to use our money to take care of both cemeteries at this time. We had just enough to cover it.”
Howard said he wanted the community to realize the district is doing it’s very best to maintain and get the cemeteries back to where they should be.
“That includes not only roadways but stones and straightening and other things like that,” he said. “We are desperately working with all of those things on our mind — to make our cemeteries nice.”
Howard said the board is very appreciate of all of its supporters and said they couldn’t do projects such as this without the help of such funds like the Wolfe Trust — which has done so much to help support community projects.
“Once we get the roadways in shape, we will probably try to get on a three-year rotation,” he said.
Howard said both cemeteries provide wonderful areas for walkers and visitors and they welcome them.
“We want people to appreciate the cemeteries,” he said.
