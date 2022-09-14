Cemetery

Photo By Joey May

A worker with NL Driveway Maintenance works on churning up the old asphalt at Mount Hope.

 By Joey May

The Hiawatha cemeteries are getting major facelifts to their roads.

Work at the Mt. Hope Cemetery started this week as NL Driveway and Maintenance, a Nebraska company, started work on the roads in preparation of a resealing to fill all of the cracks and level some low areas.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.