Where else can you meet up with John Davis, Elizabeth Krebs, Homer White, Eva Kinter or Gov. E.N. Morrill but in Hiawatha?
Well, more specifically, in Hiawatha’s cemeteries, which came alive during last Saturday’s “Spirits Awaken Cemetery Tours” — sponsored by the Brown County Historical Society with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Several dozen local residents came out for the event, which kicked off at 6 p.m. on a beautiful fall evening with the first trolley tour and continued until 9 p.m. with two additional sold-out tours. Participants loaded the trolley at the Historical Society’s Ag Museum and headed out to Mt. Hope Cemetery first.
The sun was starting to set and it was a perfect night for a stroll through the cemetery with lanterns.
There, they encountered John Davis — portrayed by actor Nolan Sump — at his memorial, where he is buried with his wife, Sarah. This memorial has become quite famous due to the amount of money put into it and the story behind it — John didn’t want his wife’s family to get any of his money, so he died penniless after spending all of his fortune on the Davis Memorial.
Just a few yards down the lane sat Elizabeth Krebs — considered the “mother” of Hiawatha’s Halloween Frolic. Elizabeth — portrayed by Judi Krebs — got tired of having local children mess with her flower beds on Halloween night and started what we know as the Halloween Frolic in 1914. Little hooligans Austin Hasenohr and Makenzie Gonzales played the hooligans who got into trouble by Mrs. Krebs and then later took part in her Halloween party and got treats from her.
On around the circle, the groups met with with Gov. E.N. Morrill, played by Nolan Sump. His name can be found on many landmarks in Brown County and was one of the founders of Morrill & Janes Bank. He was the 13th governor of Kansas.
Along the way, participants learned about other beloved townspeople from many years past as they toured through the cemetery. From there, the trolley traveled across town to the Hiawatha Cemetery.
There, they unloaded the trolley and walked toward the grave of Homer White — hometown hero who passed away from gangrene received due to injuries from a motorcycle accident as he was a courier in World War I in Europe. Played by Alex Allen, Homer told his story and his mother — played by Abby Allen — gave a sad portrayal of a mother who missed her son. She died shortly after Homer did.
A few lanes over and to the eastern edge of Hiawatha Cemetery, was Eva Taylor Kinter, one of the original “Orphan Train” girls who came from New York City and was brought to Midwest to be an indentured servant as populations on the east coast began to grow. Allera Roberts portrayed Eva as a young girl and told her story about being separated from her siblings.
Participants in the tour also learned stories of the Civil War Canon and other notable tales from Hiawatha — including the “Piano House,” a home that was located on north 12th Street near the double set of railroad tracks that still are there. At one time, Mrs. Ruhl lived in this house and gave piano lessons. On a fateful Friday — June 6, 1952 — Mrs. Ruhl and her passenger are returning to the Piano House in their family car and as they cross the tracks are struck and killed instantly by an oncoming train. Legend goes that when you hear the train whistle blow there, you might hear a piano playing as well.
Lynn Allen, director/curator of the Brown County Historical Society said she had many people to give thanks to for the amazing turn-out of the inaugural Cemetery Tour. Allen did much of the research for the tours and she wanted to thank Lyle Hinz with the Brown County Genealogical Society for his help in locating Eva Kinter, the Orphan Trail girl, and providing some of his research for the event.
“The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and Brown County Historical Society Board would like to extend our gratitude for all the people that showed up and attended the Cemetery Tours,” Allen said. “I want to extend our appreciation and thank every person who graciously offered his or her time and support through providing historical reenactment experiences.”
She extended thanks to some of the historical contributions provided by Kate Miller as our Cemetery Tour Narrator; Nolan Sump, portraying Edmund Needham Morrill and John Davis; Judi Bruning portraying Mrs. Elizabeth Krebs; Allera Roberts portraying Eva Taylor Kintor, Orphan Girl; the Halloween hooligans represented by Austin Hasenohr and Makenzie Gonzales; Alexander Allen portraying Homer White, hometown hero; Abigail Allen portraying Alice White, Homer’s Mother.
“Many thanks also to the people who provided food and sweet treats for the meal provided at the Carwell Building before tours,” she said. “It is with many thanks we extend to our drivers, Gene Swearingen, Larry Day, and Wesley Duesing, who were trolley drivers for the tour experience. It is our sincere hope that if you see any of the people who helped to make the 1st Annual Spirits Awakens Historical Cemetery Tours an incredible community experience that you will thank them for their generous support!”
Allen said all fundraising events conducted help to promote community events and experiences for the upcoming year.
