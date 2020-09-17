The previous Davies Oil location and now Berwick Cooperative Oil Co. store at 1115 W. Oregon in Hiawatha is now a Cenex branded c-store.
The new location celebrated with a grand opening Tuesday and a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
General Manager Ashley Shupp said that company officials are excited to bring helpful service and trusted fuels to the Hiawatha community.
She said the company is offering Cenex TOP TIER Detergent Gasoline across the different grades; unleaded 87 octane with 10% ethanol and premium unleaded 91 octane gasoline. In addition, she said they are excited to offer high-quality Cenex premium diesel; Cenex Roadmaster XL premium diesel fuel offers superior on-road performance and Cenex Ruby Fieldmaster premium diesel fuel offers dependable off-road protection for all diesel engine types.
The change has been a work in progress, but made official on June 1. Shupp said the company made a lot of updates to make this possible.
“First and foremost, the two fuel dispensers were updated with new dispensers, along with new signage and canopy wrap,” she said. “The dispenser on the side of the building was upgraded to offer Cenex Ruby Fieldmaster premium diesel and kerosene.”
Shupp said the convenience store itself also underwent a large transformation with a 10-foot built in cooler, and the walls were pushed back to allow a larger drink station. The bathroom was moved for easier access and new walls and flooring were added. In addition, new cabinets, countertops, and cashier station were installed.
“We also updated our soda fountain machine, installed an ATM, and now offer Kansas Lottery,” she said. “A new cash register and point of sale system was installed that will allow Berwick Cooperative shareholders and customers to charge fuel using their Berwick charge card at this location as well as the locations in Sabetha and Troy.”
Shupp said the company decided to partner with Cenex for several different reasons.
“The main reason being the core values of the Cenex brand fit best with our brand,” she continued. “It has a rich legacy of supporting its communities and Cenex gasoline and diesel fuels have earned a strong reputation through more than 80 years of proven, dependable performance.”
The store will now be operated as Berwick Coop rather than Davies Oil.
“I am very excited for the transformation and being able to offer our community an updated convenience store with more in-store offerings as well as 24-hour premium diesel fuel and gasoline at the dispensers.” Shupp said.
Like all Cenex stores, Shupp said the Hiawatha location will remain locally owned and operated, so customers can be assured of personalized, hometown attention from people who really care.
“Customers will see a fresh look at the fuel pumps, in addition we will now be able to accept Cenex credit cards and offer Cenex gift cards for sale, which make great gifts for any occasion,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.