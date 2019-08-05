The Brown County Sheriff wanted to let residents know that federal census workers will be in the area for the next few months.
According to information Sheriff John Merchant received, that in an effort to meet the Constitutional and Legislative requirements to count the U.S. population - in preparation for the upcoming 2020 decennial census, field data collection activity was to begin Aug. 4 and continue through Oct. 11.
Census Bureau temporary field staff will work in neighborhoods across the U.S. to update address lists and maps using a laptop computer. Field staff will be knocking on doors in order to verify addresses and gather information on additional living quarters.
These people will have proper Identification such as PHOTO ID card, and
laptop and black canvas bag, both with census LOGO on them. This will
start today and end sometime in the middle of October.
Census Bureau employees - both temporary decennial employees and permanent field representatives - can be identified by the laptop computer with a Census Bureau logo on the top, a black canvass bag with a Census logo as well as a photo identification card.
Sheriff Merchant advised to contact his office with any concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.