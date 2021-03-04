Hiawatha Hospital CEO John Broberg presented a report to the Hiawatha City Commission and the Brown County Commission during Monday's regular meetings, highlighting notable activity and financial updates at the hospital.
COVID screening is decreasing at the hospital, as less patients have presented with symptoms, while the positivity rate continues to head in the right direction, as well, moving from 20% in January to 12% in February. Broberg said the hospital is now dealing with lower volumes of COVID-19 patients, which is allowing for restructuring of coverage for the COVID unit. With fewer COVID patients, the Medical Surgical Unit is also reorganizing to incorporate four Unit Coordinators, which will replace the current charge nurse role, which will promote consistency in accountability.
Over the past seven days, the hospital has conducted 66 COVID-19 tests, bringing the total to 4,456 as of the end of February, with 3,803 negative tests, 71 indeterminate results, and 653 positive tests. The positivity rate in November was 40%, and 31% in December. The number of Persons Under Investigation have also dropped, totaling 582 in November, 356 in December and 285 in January, with a grand total of 2,486.
The report stated that the hospital has completed vaccine administration to employees, with 79% having taken the vaccine. Broberg said the hospital is working with Robin Downard at the Brown County Health Department and Don Pounds of Brown County Emergency Preparedness to obtain and distribute vaccines. Law enforcement, fire fighters and teachers are part of the phase 2 rollout of the vaccine.
Gross revenue for the hospital was up by $126,000 in January over December, but 7% under January of 2019. Supplies and staffing costs continue to run higher than previous year, while the current operating margin is at a negative 2.2%, partially due to Meidcare recoupment during the past quarter. With an estimated recoupment of $1.2 to $1.5 million, expectations are that improved cash flow should be seen in upcoming months. Broberg also noted that the group is working to identify COVID-related costs, which they anticipate will be recognized as revenue for 2020. The hospital has also spent $762,000 of the available $2 million bond that was received when refinancing, with $111,000 going to roof and eave work, $340,000 going to a CT, $169,000 spent on surgery equipment, as well as funds that went toward sterilizing and a washer, and equipment cleaning washers.
Broberg also reported that three third year residents from Wesley are currently interested in positions at HCH, as the hospital continues to focus on recruitment. All three Wesley recruits have been in town for a site visit, and the Community Recruitment Committee has remained in touch.
