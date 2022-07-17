Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, Kansas Army National Guard - based out of Hiawatha - will be honored at a deployment ceremony Friday, July 29.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the gymnasium of Washburn Rural High School, 5900 SW 61st St. (61st and Wanamaker Rd.), Topeka. The deploying Soldiers will be under the command of Lt. Col. Dana Graf Jr.
“This state depends on selfless men and women of the Kansas Army National Guard – not only in deploying to serve their mission overseas, but every day in service to their mission at home,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “We value their service to our nation, and we will continue to support them while they’re away.”
“We are honored to represent our fellow Kansans and Kansas Guardsmen on this mission,” said Graf. “This departure ceremony is the culmination of over two years of preparation and has required many sacrifices by our Soldiers, their families and employers. We cannot thank them enough for their support.”
In addition to Graf, the official party for the ceremony will include Brig. Gen. Anthony Mohatt, assistant adjutant general – Army and commander of the Kansas Army National Guard; Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Harmon, land component command sergeant major; and Command Sgt. Maj. Doug Spencer, senior noncommissioned officer, 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery.
“It is always a proud day when the men and women of the Kansas National Guard respond to their nation’s call to duty,” said Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general. “I have no doubt that these Soldiers will continue the tradition of honorable service that is the hallmark of all our Guardsmen.”
The battalion is deploying to Southwest Asia where they will be supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. The Soldiers are expected to return to Kansas sometime in the spring of 2023.
The 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery is based out of Hiawatha with subordinate units located in Holton, Kansas City, Marysville, and Paola. Soldiers from the 250th Forward Support Company will be deploying with the 2-130th and they are based out of Clay Center and Ottawa.
