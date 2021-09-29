The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is once again teaming up with the Brown County Historical Society to offer the Lantern Cemetery Tours on two nights - Oct. 9 and 23rd - as part of the 2021 Hiawatha Halloween Frolic "Festival of Frights."
New this year, the two organizations are also offering Downtown History Walking Tours, on the afternoons of Oct. 9 and 23rd.
In 2019, the HCVB and BCHS offered the Lantern Cemetery Tours and organizers say they were a big hit. COVID put a pause on the tours for 2020, but this year the two groups are back with the popular cemetery tours and decided to expand to two days.
Lynn Allen, curator/director of the Historical Society and a member of the HCVB board said a lantern-guided Cemetery Tour is set for the evening of Oct. 9 — with tour times starting up at 7 p.m. and continuing on the hour until 10 with trolleys leaving on the hour. If participants are concerned with social distancing, they are welcome to drive to the cemetery - following the trolley after checking in with their tickets at the Ag Museum.
From the Ag Museum, the tours will proceed to Mt. Hope Cemetery, where participants might run into a few unexpected guests — “some of Hiawatha’s most beloved townspeople” from many years ago. From the Mt. Hope, the tour will travel through town to the Hiawatha Cemetery, where again, a few guests from Hiawatha’s past will be there to share their story with participants of the tour.
Allen said the cemetery tours are family friendly, however it is a recommendation for only school-age children and older to attend, due to the fact the historic aspects might not be as entertaining to very young children and there is a “mild spookiness” to the evening event and being in the cemetery after dark. She encouraged parents to plan accordingly and please contact the Chamber with questions.
Allen said there would be some walking involved with both the afternoon and the evening events.
Participants in the Downtown Historic Walking Tours will meet at the Memorial Auditorium and Museum, 611 Utah St., at their respective time, and the group will proceed around the downtown area for a look back at Hiawatha's history.
The cost of tickets for the Historic Walking Tours are $10 for the hour tour and the cost of the Lantern Cemetery tours are $15 each, with a percentage of the proceeds going back to the Hiawatha Cemetery District as a thank you for allowing this to happen and to help them with continued maintenance of Hiawatha’s wonderful cemeteries.
Tickets are ONLY available in advance, so contact the Chamber office soon to reserve your spot.
Tickets for events are on sale now at the Hiawatha Chamber office, 801 Oregon St., between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Anyone with questions or wanting to reserve a ticket can call (785) 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net. Find the HCVB on all social media at Hiawatha Halloween Frolic. Tickets for these events are only available in advance.
