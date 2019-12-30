The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has announced the winners of its annual Holiday Light Fight contest.
HCVB officials said voting was super tight and winners receive a plaque.
Business/Organization
1st Place: Hiawatha Elementary School
2nd Place: Just For You
Homes
1st Place: Kliewer Christmas Wonderland - 304 Choctaw St
2nd Place: Candy Cane Lane - 300 Shoshone Rd
3rd Place: The First Noel in Hiawatha - 510 North 4th
Total entries included the following:
Businesses:
Hiawatha Elementary — 600 Miami: This year, classrooms went all out with holiday cheer and painted windows. Students voted and their favorite went to Miss Miller and Mrs. Carver’s Star Wars window and second went to Mrs. Pyle/Josey May and Cassie Smith for Santa riding a unicorn.
Just For You Jewelry and Gifts — 620 Oregon St.
Homes:
Nelson’s North Pole: 710 Iroquois Drive
Linck Your Heart to the Spirit of Christmas: 605 Miami
Fun lights: 311 N. Eighth
Candy Cane Lane: 300 Shoshone Rd.
Wilhelm’s Home: 406 N. Second St.
Kliewer Christmas Wonderland: 304 Choctaw
The Lindsays: 710 Pottawatomie
The First Noel in Hiawatha: 510 N. Fourth
Stueve Home: 411 N. Second
SanGrait Family Home: 706 Cheyenne Ave
