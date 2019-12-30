The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has announced the winners of its annual Holiday Light Fight contest.

HCVB officials said voting was super tight and winners receive a plaque.

Business/Organization

1st Place: Hiawatha Elementary School

2nd Place: Just For You

Homes

1st Place: Kliewer Christmas Wonderland - 304 Choctaw St

2nd Place: Candy Cane Lane - 300 Shoshone Rd

3rd Place: The First Noel in Hiawatha - 510 North 4th

Total entries included the following:

Businesses:

Hiawatha Elementary — 600 Miami: This year, classrooms went all out with holiday cheer and painted windows. Students voted and their favorite went to Miss Miller and Mrs. Carver’s Star Wars window and second went to Mrs. Pyle/Josey May and Cassie Smith for Santa riding a unicorn.

Just For You Jewelry and Gifts — 620 Oregon St.

Homes:

Nelson’s North Pole: 710 Iroquois Drive

Linck Your Heart to the Spirit of Christmas: 605 Miami

Fun lights: 311 N. Eighth

Candy Cane Lane: 300 Shoshone Rd.

Wilhelm’s Home: 406 N. Second St.

Kliewer Christmas Wonderland: 304 Choctaw

The Lindsays: 710 Pottawatomie

The First Noel in Hiawatha: 510 N. Fourth

Stueve Home: 411 N. Second

SanGrait Family Home: 706 Cheyenne Ave

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.