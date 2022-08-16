The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau's Ice Cream 5K and Fun Run on Saturday brought in several runners and walkers for this first-time event.
The event was initially scheduled for July 4 weekend, however inclement weather put a damper on things. Rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, the 5K went off without a hitch as participants arrived prior to the 8 a.m. start at the Chamber office. The race kicked off at 9th and Oregon.
Hiawatha High senior cross country runner David Keo snagged the overall male winning time - coming in at 20:31. Former Hiawatha cross country star Sara Williams Murray made an appearance with her family and showed that she was still in top cross country form - taking the overall female with a time of 21:58.
The finish line was in front of The Hiawatha Creamery and participants also received a coupon for a free ice cream cone. Participants also received a T-shirt. Funds raised from this event benefit the Chamber's community events.
Following the 5K, several members of the community came out for the Fun Run around the courthouse square.
The following are individual results of the 5K:
Overall winners: 1-David Keo 20:31; 2-Jake Robidoux 21:51; 3-Sara Murray 21:58.
Men's 0-18 division: 1-David Keo 20:31; 2-Jake Robidoux 21:51; 3-Gabe Joslin 26:09
Men's 19-35: 1-Troy May 29:25
Men's 36-55: 1-Chris Halbert 25:10; 2-Travis Hampl 28:09; 3-Adam Kretzinger 30:16
Women's Overall: Sara Murray
Women's 0-18: 1-Avery Krenz 53:03
Women's 19-35: 1-Sara Murray 21:58; 2-Angela Compton 53:03
Women's 36-55: 1-Jodi Twombly 31:15
