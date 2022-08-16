The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau's Ice Cream 5K and Fun Run on Saturday brought in several runners and walkers for this first-time event.

The event was initially scheduled for July 4 weekend, however inclement weather put a damper on things. Rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, the 5K went off without a hitch as participants arrived prior to the 8 a.m. start at the Chamber office. The race kicked off at 9th and Oregon.

