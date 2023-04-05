GNBank

Photo submitted

The Hiawatha Chamber named GNBank as Member of the Month for April. From left are employees Marcia Chadwell, Greg Rodvelt, Samantha Ward, Deni Bruning, Josey Hollens, Ronni Strube, Troy Boswell and Morgan Pralle.

 Photo submitted

The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named GNBank as Member of the Month for April.

This recognition was based on nominations from fellow Chamber business members. The following are nomination comments:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.