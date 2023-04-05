The Hiawatha Chamber named GNBank as Member of the Month for April. From left are employees Marcia Chadwell, Greg Rodvelt, Samantha Ward, Deni Bruning, Josey Hollens, Ronni Strube, Troy Boswell and Morgan Pralle.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named GNBank as Member of the Month for April.
This recognition was based on nominations from fellow Chamber business members. The following are nomination comments:
“They have been very active in the community and their staff consistently provides a positive atmosphere.”
“GN Bank is very supportive of community events and groups such as Little Hands — helping to raise money, along with school groups!”
Morgan Pralle, assistant VP at the bank, said they are honored by the recognition.
“We appreciate the opportunity to show you why GNBank is The Best Place to Bank and Borrow,” she said. “Our family ownership is proud to serve our local communities since 1918.”
Pralle said GNBank provides hometown customer service with big bank capabilities including online banking and bill pay, mobile deposits, person-to-person payments, transfers to accounts at other banks and more. Customers can also utilize online cash management and remote deposit capture. GNBank has products and technology in place to serve locally-owned small businesses to large corporations.
Pralle said loan staff works closely with customers and loans are tailored to meet the customer’s needs to help them reach financial goals. GNBank also offers long term fixed rate home loans that includes federal programs.
Pralle said GNBank, located at 805 S. First St., is committed to the community. GNBank in Hiawatha is one of a dozen GNBank locations. Follow on Facebook for updates or go to the website at www.gn-bank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.