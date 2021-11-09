The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has named the Hiawatha Parks & Recreation as Member of the Month for November.
Businesses are nominated for this honor by Chamber members.
Some of the nominations included:
"Stacy goes above and beyond to create community events and support others."
"Hiawatha Parks and Recreation plans and does a lot for our community."
"Stacy and her crew have done a phenomenal job with their October events. She’s so community-minded."
The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is a department under the City of Hiawatha and directed by Stacy Jasper, with Maryann Wichman as assistant and park maintenance employees Brad Siebenmorgen and Matt Turvey.
October was a busy month at HP&R as they hosted nine events: Glow on the Go,
Flag Football Games & Tourney, Youth Football Night @ HHS, Youth & Adult Halloween To-Go Kits, Monster Maze, Festival of Frights – Haunted Fisher Center, Great Pumpkin Relays, Trunk or Treat, Witches Night Out.
"I have a fantastic staff that oversees a lot of facilities, parks and programs in Hiawatha," Jasper said. "Brad and Matt take care of all of our Parks including the City Lake, Crestview Park, Kiddie Korral, Starr Park, Bruning Park, Bruning Fields, Noble Field, in addition to lawncare for the Fisher Center, Police Department, Aquatic Park and all derelict properties in City Limits. They make sure that our parks are clean, safe and available to our community."
Wichman's primary responsibilities are all things Fisher Center as she takes care of scheduling, event set-up/tear-down and daily custodial duties.
"She is also my right hand when it comes to HP&R events and programs," she said.
Jasper oversees all of them, in addition to the 40-plus seasonal employees and four different departments: Fisher Center, Aquatic Park, Parks and Recreation.
"We are a very busy department and absolutely love what we do, from painting field lines to hosting 5Ks," she said. "Currently, HP&R offers over 60 programs and events for youth, adult and seniors. It’s very important to us to provide these events and spaces for our community to enjoy and make memories, while also ensuring that Hiawatha is a desirable place to live, work and play!"
For more information on the HCVB Member of the Month program or other Chamber programs and events call 785-742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
