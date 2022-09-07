Chamber

Morrill Public Library Director Erin Verbick (front left) accepts the Member of the Month sign from Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer. Also pictured in back row are staff and board members, from left, Elizabeth Bauerle, Karen Searight, Emily Robidoux, Janet Prochaska, Kelly Meyer and Deb Reschke.

 Submitted

The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named the Morrill Public Library as Chamber Member of the Month for September.

The honor is based on nominations by fellow Chamber members.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.