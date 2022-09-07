Morrill Public Library Director Erin Verbick (front left) accepts the Member of the Month sign from Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer. Also pictured in back row are staff and board members, from left, Elizabeth Bauerle, Karen Searight, Emily Robidoux, Janet Prochaska, Kelly Meyer and Deb Reschke.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named the Morrill Public Library as Chamber Member of the Month for September.
The honor is based on nominations by fellow Chamber members.
Director Erin Verbick, along with library staff and board members, were on hand to accept the honor - a sign that will be placed at the library for the month.
Verbick said Morrill Public Library is committed to an excellence in service that is responsive to the community’s need for convenient, accessible, and relevant library materials and programs for all ages.
"In the 140 years that Morrill Public Library has served Hiawatha and surrounding areas, we have continued to adapt our resources and technology to provide essential services," she said. "We support the education of our children with our Discovery classes and After School is Cool program. We are a place where hard working people use our computers and Wi-Fi to find good paying jobs. We are the community gathering spot for book clubs and volunteer committee meetings. Patrons look to the library for opportunities to learn new skills through classes, speaker events, and technology assistance. The library is a highly utilized center for lifelong learning!"
To learn more about the Chamber Member of the Month program, or other Chamber programs contact the office at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 785-741-2336.
