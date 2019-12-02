The Hiawatha Chamber has several activities going on for the holiday season.
The HCVB has upcoming events that include the Breakfast With Santa/Candy Cane Hunt from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 with the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation, and the Christmas Movie at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Memorial Auditorium, co-sponsored with the Brown County Historical Society.
Holiday Light Fight: In addition, the Chamber is also sponsoring the Holiday Light Fight - get your home registered now to be considered in the voting for best decorated for the holidays! Sign your home or business up at this link ( https://tinyurl.com/HiawathaLightFight ) by Dec. 15 to be eligible to win this years light fight!
Shop Local: The Chamber is also sponsoring the annual Shop Local campaign, which kicked off Nov. 21 and runs through Dec. 21. The annual Shop Local campaign includes 11 participating businesses: Just For You, Kex Rx, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Tice Health Mart, HCH Gift Shop, Wright’s Eclectibles, Bling on the Nails/Mainstreet Salon, Sarah Kathryn’s, Deb’s Images, Jr’s Place and Kooser’s General Store.
The Shop Local campaign runs through Dec. 21 and there will be two prizes – 1st-$700 and 2nd-$400 to be spent at any one of those participating businesses. Earn tickets by shopping at this businesses.
Hiawatha Holiday Greeting Cards/Ornaments: New this year is the Hiawatha Holiday Greeting Card, which the Hiawatha Chamber is selling at it’s office. Both the card and the ornament feature Santa and his reindeer flying over our clock tower downtown and is designed by local artist Katherine “Kate” Miller. The greeting cards, which measure 4x5.5 inches are being sold for $1.99 a card of 20 for $20. Ornaments are available for pre-order for $20 by Dec. 3. Contact the Chamber office at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net to order.
The HCVB has announced that due to schedule conflicts of homeowners that led to lower participation this year, the Holiday Homes Tour is being postponed until next year. They encourage local home owners to start planning their themes and decorations and contact the Chamber to feature their home on next year's event!
Find out about all of the HCVB events on social media platforms or call 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.