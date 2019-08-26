The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is busy planning its annual Maple Leaf Festival and with it comes the Maple Leaf Drop!
This is where people can purchase a chance at winning $300 in Chamber Bucks - which is a $300 value to spend with any Chamber business.
Those interested can purchase one chance for $5 or five for $20. For each chance purchased, a person is designated a number plastic maple leaf. On the day of the Maple Leaf Festival, all of the leaves will be dropped from a cherry picker out at Bruning Park and whichever numbered leaf lands in the bullseye wins! There will be other prizes as well.
The Maple Leaf Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 in downtown Hiawatha. The day starts with the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation "Glazin' the Streets 5K and Donut Dash Fun Run" with registration starting at 9 a.m. at the Ryan Meininger State Farm tent on the square. Bread Bowl donuts offered at the finish line.
Activities include a full musical line-up that features Ian Bender and Josh May, Bender, Tom Keller and the headliner Erik Dylan - Muscotah native turned Nashville recording artist. The Jazz Band (community and school) will also perform downtown.
Free kids activities include magician Barron Stringfellow, costumed-storytelling, costumed characters Elsa, Captain America and Spiderman and the Discovery Zone's Mobile Museum - thanks to generous local sponsors.
Purchase a $10 all you can play wristband for inflatables, rock wall, obstacle course and wipe-out and mechanical bull for the day, with times 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Come downtown for more than 60 vendors - including a dozen food vendors - pony rides, a car show,
Booth space is limited, but still available. For information on getting a booth or purchasing a Maple Leaf Drop ticket, contact the Chamber at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net. Contact HP&R to register for the 5K at 742-7176 or stop by the Fisher Center, 201 E. Iowa to sign up.
