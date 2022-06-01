The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is teaming up with The Hiawatha Creamery to host an Ice Cream and 5K & Fun Run over the Fourth of July weekend.
The 5K Run/Walk begins at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, with check in starting at 7:30 at the Chamber Office (801 Oregon St.) The Courthouse Fun Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m., with check in starting at 8:30 a.m. at the front lawn of the courthouse.
The registration fees include a T-shirt if registered by June 18, and a coupon for a free ice cream cone from the Hiawatha Creamery.
Payments can be given with registration form at Hiawatha Creamery or at the Chamber office.
The 5K course will start at the Hiawatha Chamber office, wind around town and end at the Hiawatha Creamery - which will be open early for this special occasion.
Contact the Hiawatha Chamber office at 785-742-7136 for information on registration, or go to the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Facebook for registration information.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and its events to assist the community.
