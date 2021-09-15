The Hiawatha 1978 and 1979 Girls Basket Ball and the1980 boys Football State Championship signs are complete and in place.
A committee of HHS alum approached the school board several months ago to ask permission to replace the old signs, originally located around Red Hawk Drive. They launched into a fund drive and were able to replace the old signs, which had become weathered.
The committee would like to thank the following sponsors for their donations for the new signs that are placed at the corner of 1st and Longfellow Avenue: Alumni Association, BH & Lucille Pennel, John Wright, Rahe Welding, Boeckman, LLC, Finley Miller Title Services, Janet Eubanks, Hoskins Trucking, Annette Hoskins, Max Oltjen,
Maximum Insurance, Bob Bowen, Barb and Jim Rupe, Mary Tritch-Dudzik, Simmons Fabrication, Rick Duncan, Nancy Rockey, Josh Chandler, Red Hawk Booster Club, Ken & Cheryl Riley, Brett Loyd, Milton Long, Cindi Scarbrough, Jeffery & Sandra Oltjen-Heline, David and Debbie Wilson, Joyce & Lonnie Carter, Gary Misenheimer, KNZA Hiawatha, Hiawatha World, USD 415, Pam & Terry Smith, Terry & Leann Jimeson, Dave & Linda Grimm.
